Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 334 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 564.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000.

Shares of VOE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,276. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $132.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

