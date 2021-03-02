Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 7,279 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $5.05 on Tuesday, reaching $297.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $321.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on URI. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.32.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

