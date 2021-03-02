Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $31.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of research firms have commented on SIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of SIG traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,922. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 70.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 27.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

