Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Silgan worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

