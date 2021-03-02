Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Silk Road Medical updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $60.78. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $445,854.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,439.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $641,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,944 shares of company stock worth $4,488,799. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

