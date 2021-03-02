Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.64 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Simon Property Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $9.64 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.47.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $113.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $130.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

