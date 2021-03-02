Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Down 34.6% Over Last Week

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $1.57 million and $866,556.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $232.75 or 0.00489805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00073755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00076862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00079513 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00055185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.08 or 0.00482082 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.