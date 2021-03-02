Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Shares Up 14.4%

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) shot up 14.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.66. 710,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 469,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $159.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,102,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,172.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth about $18,783,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Smart Sand by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 291,392 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Smart Sand by 138.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

