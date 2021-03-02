SmileyCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $53.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 259% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

