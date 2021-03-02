Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Snap by 431.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Snap by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.21.

SNAP opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a PE ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $2,637,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,121,790.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $2,967,162.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

