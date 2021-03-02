Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $83.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.49% from the company’s previous close.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a PE ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.