Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of Sohu.com worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,180,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,435,000 after buying an additional 435,599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,243,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 167,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Sohu.com stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a market cap of $742.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Sohu.com Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.92. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

