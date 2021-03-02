Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.12.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71. The company has a market cap of $153.33 billion, a PE ratio of 100.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

