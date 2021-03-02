Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 37,575 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,555 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 37,575 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,163,479,000 after buying an additional 2,259,579 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,974,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $481,692,000 after buying an additional 633,761 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,123,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $325,503,000 after buying an additional 430,296 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 9,245,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $141,654,000 after buying an additional 98,597 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $23.03.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.