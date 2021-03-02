Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Takes $256,000 Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,197.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,098.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $961.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.58. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $629.21 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

