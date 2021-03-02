Source Capital, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

SOR stock opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $43.59.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

