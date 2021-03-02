Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells $57,700.00 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spark Networks alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $57,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $63,800.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $66,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $74,200.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $72,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $80,200.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $70,800.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $64,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

LOV stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. 76,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,562. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a market cap of $7.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.62. Spark Networks SE has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osmium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Spark Networks by 26.3% during the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 509,039 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 440,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.