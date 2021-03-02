SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $58.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

