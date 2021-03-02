SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 523,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $77.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.40.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

