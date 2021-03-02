Sphere (SPHR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,671.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Sphere has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $2,671.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sphere alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,773.94 or 1.00050718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00097535 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io.

Sphere Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.