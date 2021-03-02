Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $294.12.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $321.28 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.07. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 40.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.