Spotify Technology (SPOT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

3/1/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $385.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $390.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

2/23/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $385.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/23/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $390.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

2/10/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $260.00 to $340.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $255.00 to $235.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $310.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/4/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $340.00.

1/27/2021 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2021 – Spotify Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $325.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/15/2021 – Spotify Technology had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

1/15/2021 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

1/7/2021 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

1/6/2021 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $351.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Spotify Technology stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.21. 6,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,440. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.93 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.07.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 800.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,965,000 after acquiring an additional 186,352 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 207,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,221,000 after acquiring an additional 117,969 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,551,000 after acquiring an additional 32,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

