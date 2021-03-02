Sprott (NYSE:SII) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sprott (NYSE:SII) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprott from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Sprott stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $954.82 million and a P/E ratio of 49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,387,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,296,000 after purchasing an additional 539,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sprott by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 49,336 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott in the 4th quarter worth $9,422,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprott by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 171,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

