Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sprouts Farmers have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Even better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2020 results failed to lift the stock. This may be due to the company’s soft 2021 view. Quite apparent, the company will be facing tough year-over-year comparisons, as COVID-19 benefits are lapped. Management envisions full-year net sales to be flat to up slightly, and comparable stores sales to be down in low to mid-single digits. Nonetheless, we still appreciate the company’s efforts to drive growth. The company’s focus on product innovation, emphasis on e-commerce, expansion of private label offerings and enhancement of technology bode well. It has been lowering operational complexity and improving in-stock position. These endeavors should help drive again comparable store sales growth post pandemic.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

