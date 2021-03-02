Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s previous close.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ opened at $241.00 on Tuesday. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.55, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.74 and a 200-day moving average of $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,176,677 shares of company stock worth $264,970,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Square by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Square by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.