SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $70.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

