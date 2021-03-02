SSR Mining Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

TSE:SSRM traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.99. 114,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,768. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.43. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$12.12 and a 1-year high of C$33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 20.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a C$31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$39.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on SSR Mining from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.50.

In other SSR Mining news, Senior Officer Gregory John Martin sold 2,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.76, for a total transaction of C$60,241.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,063,986.72.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

