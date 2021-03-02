Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €60.83 ($71.57).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STM. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

ETR STM traded up €1.80 ($2.12) on Thursday, reaching €63.75 ($75.00). 33,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.31. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 12 month high of €70.00 ($82.35).

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

