Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Decreased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,933 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $769,381,000 after purchasing an additional 438,121 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

SBUX stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $106.45. 55,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,340,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a PE ratio of 138.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $110.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

