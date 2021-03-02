State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 140,696 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 123.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 255,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,696 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Argus upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.87.

Shares of MDRX opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. Analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.