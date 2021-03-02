State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Copa were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Copa by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Copa by 270.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Copa by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter.

CPA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Copa stock opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $94.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

