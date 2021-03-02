State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $34.05.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPP has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

