State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires Shares of 12,200 Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kraton by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:KRA opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kraton Co. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

