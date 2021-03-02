State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys New Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KALV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

In related news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $995,674.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,024.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $335,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,025. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

KALV opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $599.80 million, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

