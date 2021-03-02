State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $401,000 Holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Spero Therapeutics worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $65,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,249 in the last 90 days. 17.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

