State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $367,000 in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 59,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 35.4% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 7,324,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,542,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 293,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 18.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,018,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 6.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,584,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 97,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at $8,316,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PBI opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 2.91.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PBI shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

