State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Under Armour stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

