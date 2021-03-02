State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 420 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Silgan were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

