State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 6,000 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 31.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $932.83 million, a P/E ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 2,500 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

