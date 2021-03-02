State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP Sells $27,232.65 in Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $77.03. 2,823,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

