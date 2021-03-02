Stealth Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13,901.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Stealth has a total market cap of $9.23 million and approximately $13,901.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stealth has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000781 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000193 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00017299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,773,980 tokens. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

