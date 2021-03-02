Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.34% from the stock’s previous close.

STZHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Stelco from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stelco from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. Stelco has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $20.67.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.