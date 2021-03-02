Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 1,257 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,308,634 shares of company stock valued at $128,509,253 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.