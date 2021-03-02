Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Invests $115,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 535 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after buying an additional 775,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,409 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $224.93 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $297.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.06. The firm has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.64.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

