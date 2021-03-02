Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Invests $38,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in The Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average is $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.