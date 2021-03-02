Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Invests $60,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 565 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

SBUX opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.11. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

