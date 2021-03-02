Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.79. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.