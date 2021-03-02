Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at about $293,000.

PDN stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $36.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56.

