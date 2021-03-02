Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $216,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Medtronic by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $2,004,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT stock opened at $117.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.79. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

