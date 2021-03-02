stETH (STETH) Price Reaches $704.92 on Exchanges

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One stETH token can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.73 or 0.00512298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00075557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00079077 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00059024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00078279 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.22 or 0.00478695 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000464 BTC.

stETH Token Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi. stETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling stETH

